Minister inaugurates sale of products made by women SHGs for the festive season

December 30, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the New Year and Pongal sales of the products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) at Annai Theresa Magalir Valagam, Nungambakkam, on Friday.

The recently-appointed Minister visited various stalls and purchased goods from several of them. Under programmes such as Tamil Nadu State Urban Livelihood Mission and by joining self-help groups, many women have been able to grow their existing businesses or start new ones, said officials of Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation (TNWDC).

For some of the women, these businesses have become the primary source of income as they have become the sole breadwinners for their families. At the meeting, many of the women explained about feeling more independent after joining these self-help groups, while others spoke about how they were able to reach a wider market through government schemes.

In a recent review of the performance of TNWDC schemes, Mr. Udhyanidhi,emphasised the need for more SHGs to be formed and for them to be more accessible in villages on the outskirts. He also directed the officials to ensure that the targeted credit linkage of ₹25,000 crore to self-help groups in the State is achieved and to improve the marketing of products made by the women.