Minister inaugurates palliative care facility

26 January 2022 01:27 IST

Centre established at cost of ₹40 lakh

A palliative care centre was commissioned at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The facility will offer treatment for cancer patients. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned it, said the facility was part of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme launched by the Chief Minister in last August.

Till date 46,37,974 persons had benefitted under the scheme of which 1,68,075 had sought palliative care. Among them, 1,20,335 persons had required continuous palliative care. The centre will have the latest ultrasound equipment, besides offering treatment for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, nerve blocks, nerve lesions and radio frequency nerve ablation, among others.

The hospital has established a 15-bed in-patient ward. The centre came up at a cost of ₹40 lakh and has been partly funded by film producer ‘Abhirami’ Ramanathan and Rotary Club. Mr. Ramanathan has donated ₹15 lakh and the Club had donated ₹7 lakh, Mr. Subramanian said.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and senior health department officials were also present.