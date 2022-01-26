Chennai

Minister inaugurates palliative care facility

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the palliative care unit at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

A palliative care centre was commissioned at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The facility will offer treatment for cancer patients. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned it, said the facility was part of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme launched by the Chief Minister in last August.

Till date 46,37,974 persons had benefitted under the scheme of which 1,68,075 had sought palliative care. Among them, 1,20,335 persons had required continuous palliative care. The centre will have the latest ultrasound equipment, besides offering treatment for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, nerve blocks, nerve lesions and radio frequency nerve ablation, among others.

The hospital has established a 15-bed in-patient ward. The centre came up at a cost of ₹40 lakh and has been partly funded by film producer ‘Abhirami’ Ramanathan and Rotary Club. Mr. Ramanathan has donated ₹15 lakh and the Club had donated ₹7 lakh, Mr. Subramanian said.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and senior health department officials were also present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2022 1:27:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/minister-inaugurates-palliative-care-facility/article38326641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY