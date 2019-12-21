Minister inaugurates Kalakshetra art fest

The 66th Annual Art Festival of the Kalakshetra Foundation was inaugurated on Friday by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism.

The festival, which is being organised on Kalakshetra premises, will be held from December 20 to January 1.

Addressing the audience in Hindi, after inaugurating the festival, he said the institution reminded him of the rishi parampara. He said steps would be taken to convert the diploma offered at the foundation to a degree.

The festival began with Kumara Sambhavam, and in the coming days there will Carnatic and Hindustani vocal recitals as well as violin and veena recitals.

Earlier in the day, the Minister launched a 4D virtual reality film on Swami Vivekananda — Tears of Vivekananda.

The film was developed by Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, and Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi, in association with Fusion VR and Srushty Global. Addressing the audience at the Vivekananda House, Mr. Patel called upon the people to seek inspiration from Swami Vivekananda. The shortfilm depicts the period before Swami Vivekananda’s visit to the U.S. and his famous speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions at Chicago in 1893. It will be shown at the Vivekananda House from the 3rd week of December.