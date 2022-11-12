Minister inaugurates conference of obstetricians and gynaecologists

Federation urges Minister to reduce the cost of cervical cancer vaccine and take steps to prevent gestational diabetes

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 12, 2022 20:13 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian releasing a souvenir at the first annual conference of Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

“I remember when I was the Mayor and we were discussing the budget, the question of providing sanitary napkins to schoolchildren was brought up. While some thought it was a sensitive issue, I took up the idea,” said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The Minister inaugurated the first annual conference of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on Saturday. The doctors shared their inputs and studies into various topics related to female reproductive health ranging from urinary tract infections to vaccinations during pregnancy. 

Anjalakshmi Chandrasekar, president, TNFOG, appealed to the Minister to reduce the cost of the cervical cancer vaccine and take steps towards the prevention of gestational diabetes and the Minister pledged his support to both the causes. The federation aims to promote education on female reproductive health and conduct public health awareness programmes within and outside the medical fraternity, she said. 

Jaydeep Tank, president elect, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, stressed the importance of grounding the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act in reality instead of considering it in abstract.   

