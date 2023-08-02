ADVERTISEMENT

Minister E.V. Velu inspects refurbishment work of flagpole, rampart in Fort St. George

August 02, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Minister for Public Works and State Highways E.V. Velu during the inspection at Fort St. George on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The flagpole and rampart in Fort St. George is being refurbished ahead of Independence Day. A press release said Minister for Public Works and State Highways E.V. Velu inspected the ongoing works worth ₹80 lakh on Wednesday. A 150-feet high flagmast made of teak was installed during the time of the then British Governor Elihu Yale. However, the present flagpole made of steel was installed in 1994, replacing the damaged flag mast. While national flag was hoisted by Governors till 1974, it was former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi who had persuaded the Centre to provide Chief Ministers the right to unfurl the flag on Independence Day, Mr. Velu said.

