Minister Duraimurugan reviews ongoing WRD works

Published - June 13, 2024 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing work to construct checkdams and renovate the existing infrastructure in the major water sources must be completed before the onset of the Northeast monsoon in October, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said here on Wednesday.

Reviewing the works being carried out by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the Minister instructed the officials to complete the special desilting works in the Cauvery delta region before the monsoon. The flood damage and mitigation works being implemented in Chennai, its neighbouring districts, and the southern districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung must also be completed, he said.

The Minister also told the WRD officials to monitor the waterbodies and carry out measures to mitigate floods, said a press release.

Earlier, Mr. Duraimurugan had met a delegation from Finland headed by Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India, and held discussions on collaborative projects to improve the water resources of the State.

