Minister distributes welfare assistance worth ₹5.63 crore

February 06, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday distributed welfare assistance worth ₹5.63 crore to 787 beneficiaries.

Under four schemes in Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, 416 beneficiaries received ₹50,000 each who are pursuing higher education. As many as 135 beneficiaries studying in Class X and XII received eight grams of gold. Under the Chief Minister’s Girl child Protection Scheme, 80 beneficiaries got ₹25,000 each and 62 beneficiaries received their matured assistance of ₹27.9 lakh.

Mo.P. Sukitha from Tiruchy received the State Award for Girl Child Empowerment and cash prize of ₹1 lakh. As many as 20 transwomen received ₹50,000 each to start their own business and 18 women received sewing machines to start a tailoring business. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan was present at the event.

