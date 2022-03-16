Minister denies favouritism charge

BJP leader made the allegation

BJP leader made the allegation

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji has denied the allegation that the government had favoured BGR Energy during the execution of the Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project.

At a press meet held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he refuted the allegation of BJP State president K. Annamalai and said the contract for the execution of the thermal power project was given only after due diligence was carried out, in line with the regulations of the Central government.

Mr. Annamalai had, at a press meet, accused the DMK government of reinstating the private power company, which was rejected by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) under the previous government.

Mr. Balaji claimed the private power company would be executing the project at the old rate of ₹4,442 crore, fixed in 2018, and based on the directions of the Madras High Court.