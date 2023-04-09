HamberMenu
Minister conducts inspects Wall Tax Road to select site for marriage hall

April 09, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister P.K. Sekarbabu with Corporation and CMDA officials inspecting a site on Wall Tax Road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) P.K. Sekarbabu, who is also its chairman, on Saturday conducted an inspection on Wall Tax Road for selection of site for constructing a new marriage hall.

He later took up a site inspection for establishing a dialysis centre and a special treatment centre for the differently abled persons through CMDA funds. Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the CMDA were present during the inspection, according to a press release.

