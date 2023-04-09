Minister conducts inspects Wall Tax Road to select site for marriage hall

April 09, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) P.K. Sekarbabu, who is also its chairman, on Saturday conducted an inspection on Wall Tax Road for selection of site for constructing a new marriage hall.

He later took up a site inspection for establishing a dialysis centre and a special treatment centre for the differently abled persons through CMDA funds. Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the CMDA were present during the inspection, according to a press release.