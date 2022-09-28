Minister chairs meeting with captains of industries in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts

Industries agree to the suggestion of the Minister and other participants that 20% of jobs be given to local youths from the districts

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 20:48 IST

T.M. Anbarasan, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), on Wednesday chaired a consultation meeting with representatives of industries in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. DMK MP representing Sriperumbudur T.R. Baalu was present at the meeting which was held in Kancheepuram. 

Mr. Anbarasan said the district collectors would conduct job fairs once in three months with the participation of industries so that youth from here would get jobs. Over 1,500 unemployed youth had applied for jobs in Kancheepuram district. The applications would be sent to the district collector and the collector would send them to industries, a press release said. 

The Minister and other participants insisted that 20% of jobs be given to local youths from the districts. The representatives assured of implementing the demand accordingly. In the meeting, MPs, MLAs and elected representatives took part.  



