Minister Velumani assures city of at least 500 mld of water for Chennai till November

The city may be grappling with its worst water crisis ever, but it can draw comfort from an assurance held out by the government.

After a review meeting on Friday, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister S.P. Velumani said Metrowater was supplying 525 mld (million litres per day) at present, and from June 1, it would supply a minimum of 500 mld till November, despite the drought and challenging conditions.

Storage declines

Storage of the reservoirs that supply water to the city has reduced to 6.8% of total capacity owing to a rainfall deficit this year. While the total storage capacity of the reservoirs is 12,722 mcft, the current storage stands at 837 mcft. On the same day last year, the storage was 2,916 mcft. Currently, the city gets 100 mld each from the desalination plants in Nemmeli and Minjur. On May 25, work order was given to develop a desalinination plant of 150 mld capacity in Nemmeli at a cost of ₹1689.35 crore, he said.

For now, quarries in Sikkarayapuram are supplying 30 mld to the city. Another 10 mld from quarries in Erumaiyur will soon be supplied, as work is underway at an estimated cost of ₹19.17 crore. Water supply from Retteri, Perumbakkam and Ayanambakkam tanks will also begin soon. Work on borewells is also under way in 126 locations.

The city has started receiving 45 mld a day from sources including borewells in Neyveli, Poondi and Thamaraipakkam. “The government has sanctioned ₹233 crore for water supply projects for Chennai to overcome the crisis,” he added.