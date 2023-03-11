HamberMenu
Minister asks students to make time for extracurricular activities

March 11, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi giving away awards at the Koodal Meet organised by the Agni Siragugal Educational Trust in Chennai on Saturday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi giving away awards at the Koodal Meet organised by the Agni Siragugal Educational Trust in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday urged students to ensure that they involved themselves in extracurricular activities alongside academics.

Addressing around 1,500 students at YMCA, Vepery, at the Koodal Meet organised by the Agni Siragugal Educational Trust (ASET), a charitable organisation, he said students should give as much importance to extracurricular activities as academics. The Minister highlighted the various schemes implemented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for school education and higher studies.

He then presented awards to ASET staff.

John Britto, founder ASET, said the trust had been providing quality education to financially disadvantaged students since 2018, said a press release here.  

