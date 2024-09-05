ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi releases the book, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching’

Published - September 05, 2024 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi releasing the book, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching,’ at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released the book — ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching’ — authored by B. Purushothaman, founder of Everwin Group of Schools, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. Sekar Babu received the first copy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Published by Oxford University Press, India, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching’ provides guidelines, advice and tips essential for the teaching community in schools and colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi extended his wishes to the teachers on Teachers’ day. He highlighted the impact of ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Minister remembered former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s role in christening the best teacher award after Sarevepalli Radhakrishnan.

Mr. Purushothaman said that he wrote this book drawing from his 36 years of experience in teaching. “Like all other professions, teaching comes with its own set of challenges and this book aims to help educators to overcome them,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sumantha Datta, MD, Oxford University Press, India, said the book is a collection of motivational stories that will benefit readers in many ways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US