Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi releases the book, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching’

Published - September 05, 2024 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi releasing the book, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching,’ at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi releasing the book, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching,’ at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released the book — ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching’ — authored by B. Purushothaman, founder of Everwin Group of Schools, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. Sekar Babu received the first copy.

Published by Oxford University Press, India, ‘The Heart and Art of Teaching’ provides guidelines, advice and tips essential for the teaching community in schools and colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi extended his wishes to the teachers on Teachers’ day. He highlighted the impact of ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Minister remembered former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s role in christening the best teacher award after Sarevepalli Radhakrishnan.

Mr. Purushothaman said that he wrote this book drawing from his 36 years of experience in teaching. “Like all other professions, teaching comes with its own set of challenges and this book aims to help educators to overcome them,” he added.

Sumantha Datta, MD, Oxford University Press, India, said the book is a collection of motivational stories that will benefit readers in many ways.

