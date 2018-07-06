Minister admits to water crisis in southern suburbs

more-in

The State government on Thursday admitted in the Assembly that the southern suburbs were grappling with a drinking water crisis.

In a call attention motion, DMK MLA from Pallavaram I. Karunanidhi raised the issue of drinking water shortage and the resultant tension in his constituency. In his reply, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said that water was being supplied once in four days to Pallavaram Municipality with a population of 2.15 lakh.

In Anakaputhur and Pammal municipalities that have a combined population of over 1.52 lakh, the Minister said drinking water was being supplied only once a week. In Pallavaram, Metrowater was implementing a ₹99.95 crore project, in which 89% of works had been completed. On its completion, he said that 100 litres per head would be supplied.

In Anakaputhur, the requirement was 4.32 million litres per day (mld) but only 2.53 mld was being realised and 53 litres was being supplied per head once a week. Here, only 30% of the ₹14.87 crore project was over and it would take till September 2019 to supply 100 litres per head, the Minister said.

In Pammal with over a lakh population, the drinking water requirement was 6.83 mld but only 3.19 mld was being realised because of which 42 litres was being supplied for every individual. Here too, water was being supplied once in a week. Here, a ₹43.10 crore project to get 65 lakh litres of treated water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir was on and on completion of the work each individual will be supplied 100 litres, the Minister assured.

For immediate needs, about 568 mld of water available in the quarries in Chengaluneer hills will be tapped and 2.50 mld will be treated. Pammal will get 1.5 mld per day and Anakaputhur 1 mld per day. A detailed project report had been prepared.

The tender was being finalised, expecting funding. This project would be executed by this year end, the Minister said.