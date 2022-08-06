Minibuses to be run from five more Chennai Metro Rail stations

Two minibuses will be operated from each of the five Chennai Metro Rail stations of Government Estate, Guindy, Little Mount, Shenoy Nagar and Chennai Airport

Ten minibuses which will operate from five Chennai Metro Rail stations to help passengers with last mile connectivity and 50 pink buses in which women can travel for free were flagged off on Friday by Thiruvallikeni-Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin. In the coming months, ordinary buses plying in the other districts too will be painted pink so that it would be easy for women to identify them, according to a press release. In five Chennai Metro Rail stations of Government Estate (S96 —covering areas like Walajah Road, Triplicane, Ezhilagam, Madras University and Secretariat), Guindy (S 97— Chellamal College, Guindy Race Course, Gurunanak College and Velachery), Little Mount (S 98—Saidapet Court, Madhya Kailash and Tidel Park), Shenoy Nagar (S 99—Aminjikarai Market, Mehta Nagar, Loyola College, North Usman Road and T Nagar Bus Stand) and Chennai Airport (Pallavaram, Chromepet, Chitlapakkam, Tambaram East and Tambaram West), two minibuses each will take commuters to neighbouring localities. Advertisement Advertisement At present, 12 minibuses are plying from four stations.

