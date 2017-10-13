Mini vehicles and a major problem

Spread over 1.5 acres, the bus terminus in Mogappair East can accommodate nearly 60 regular-sized buses at the same time. And, there is certainly space enough for small buses.

However, small buses are parked outside the terminus along Church Road, since the services were started a few years ago. Commuters want the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to allow small buses to halt inside the terminus.

Currently, small buses such as S42 (Korattur – Maduravoyal), S51 (J.J. Nagar – Koyambedu Market) and S54 (Ayyapakkam – J.J. Nagar) ply in Mogappair, covering the neighbourhoods in the eastern as well as the western section. Every day, eight services of small buses are operated, covering busy stretches such as Pari Road, Church Road, Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road and First Main Road in Mogappair.

Patronage of these buses is high as commuters use the services to reach areas within Mogappair as well as those in adjoining localities. In fact, commuters want MTC to create more spots in Mogappair for these buses to halt. Commuters want MTC to extend the S54 service up to Avadi and the S51 service up to CMBT, Koyambedu.

“As these buses are not crowded, many commuters manage to find seats and travel comfortably. Also, these buses get us really close to destinations,” says V. Raman, a resident of Mogappair.

However, most of these small buses including S42 (Korattur – Maduravoyal) halt outside the bus terminus in Mogappair East. Commuters have to wait in the open, near the police booth, to board small buses.

Making the wait more unpalatable, Chennai Metrowater recently dug a pit near the bus terminus on Church Road. It’s an irony that while commuters stand in whatever little space they can find to wait for small buses, the bus terminus in Mogappair East remains empty most of the time.

According to several commuters, halting small buses inside the terminus will ensure the safety of commuters, especially women.

Senior citizens can also wait comfortably inside the terminus, where concrete slabs have been provided for seating.

On their part, MTC officials say that the existing method of halting small buses outside the terminus remains convenient for bus drivers as they can operate smoothly without creating any traffic chaos, especially during rush hour.

Also, unlike other stretches, Church Road, is narrow, especially near the bus terminus, and makes it difficult for buses to enter and leave the terminus. Notably, the terminus has only one point of entry and exit, which, according to MTC officials, is an intentional arrangement.

They believe this arrangement makes for better surveillance of the terminus and ensures the safety of passengers.

“Besides, we need permission from higher officials to allow small buses to halt inside the terminus. We have communicated this demand of commuters to them, and are waiting for a response,” says an MTC official.