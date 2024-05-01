Mini-truck driver arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Chennai

May 01, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Virugambakkam All Women Police on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 arrested a 34-year-old driver under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the City Police said V. Sathya who was married to Venkatesan was living separately for the past seven years. Sathya was engaged in selling vegetables on the roadside and developed a relationship with a mini-truck driver T. Sathish of Thiruvannamalai district.

Sathya has a 12-year-old girl and had recently come to stay with her mother. Sathish, without the knowledge of Sathya, started sexually assaulting her. Last week when the girl told her mother of stomach pain, the girl was taken to a private hospital where the doctors said the girl was pregnant.

Based on the complaint filed by Sathya, Virugamabakkam All Women Police, during investigation, found that Sathish had sexually assaulted and impregnated the girl. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.