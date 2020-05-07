Milk supply to Mylapore, Triplicane and Kilpauk hit

Aavin milk supply to several localities including Triplicane, Mylapore, Kilpauk and Perambur, was delayed on Wednesday.

C. Ranganathan, a resident of Triplicane, said he did not get milk till as late as 10 a.m. “We usually get it by 5.30 a.m. Many people bought other brands,” he said.

Milk supplies to various parts of the city have been delayed since Saturday.

Official sources in Aavin said that this was due to reduction in the quantity of milk processed and packed at Madhavaram dairy which has been hit by acute labour shortage after five staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Buffer stock

Aavin Managing Director M. Vallalar said that milk production and delivery were being started much earlier than usual to ensure on time delivery.

“We are also procuring around 2.5 lakh litres of packed milk from the district unions and keeping a buffer stock. A shortage of tubs was also an issue and we have asked our suppliers to give us at least some small quantities due to which we are now getting 2,000 tubs daily,” said Mr. Vallalar.