Milk supplies may be hit in some parts of Chennai

Milk supplies to some places in the city may be hit due to employees of dairies not being able to report for duty. This was due to them being stopped by police for not possessing e-passes to travel within the city during the ongoing complete lockdown.

“Our applications for e-passes have been pending for over six days now. Police have taken away at least ten two-wheelers of employees from various companies. When this happens our people are afraid to report for duty. These are men who absolutely need to come in for work,” said M. Muthiah, AGM (sales), Thirumala Milk.

It was the same case at Heritage too. Company AGM (sales and distribution) Krishna Subramanyam questioned the rationale behind the seizures. “Milk is exempted and our men are only supplying milk, taking indents and, collecting cash. These functions need to be carried out if milk supply is to maintained. And if our e-passes are not cleared, it is not our mistake,” he said.

Aavin too has had similar problems. “Vehicle drivers and milk tub loadmen are unable to go back home or report for duty due to police restrictions,” an employee said. Aavin supplies 13 lakh litres of milk a day and private dairies another 13 lakh litres daily to the city.