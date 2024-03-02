Milk major Aavin hikes prices of popular ice creams in T.N.

March 02, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four variants of Aavin ice cream that have chocolate as the main component, will cost a few rupees more from Sunday, March 3, 2024, onwards.

The Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producer’s Federation Ltd. (Aavin) has increased the prices of the popular chocobar (65 ml) from ₹20 to ₹25; the vanilla ball (125ml) from ₹28 to ₹30; the classic vanilla cone (100 ml) from ₹30 to ₹35 and the classic chocolate cone (100 ml) from ₹30 to ₹35 each.

Sources in Aavin said that the prices of cocoa had increased in the international market, leading to the commensurate hike in ice cream prices. “We could not absorb the hike and could not replace quality chocolate with anything else. In other products like chocolate milk we use milk power and a milk and chocolate compound. Vanilla prices too, have gone up,” explained the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retailer commissions for these ice creams have also been hiked so that retailers will see additional benefits, and the products will not get spoilt by lack of proper cold storage.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that it was not fair that ice cream prices have been hiked just before summer when demand is set to increase. A hike of ₹5 for 65 ml is a little too steep and it should be reconsidered, he said. “People buy Aavin because it is nominally priced and is of good quality; such hikes will only drive consumers towards food items that are not of good quality,” he said.

Chitra Devi, a resident of Perungudi, said that Aavin could perhaps offset this increase by giving offers on purchases to customers. “Children look forward to a summer vacation with ice creams and snacks. Sometimes we don’t get enough ice creams, flavoured milk and even buttermilk. The cooperative should ensure their availability,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.