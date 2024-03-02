GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milk major Aavin hikes prices of popular ice creams in T.N.

Officials said the price rise was because the cost of cocoa had increased in the international market, as also the price of vanilla

March 02, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The prices of popular chocolate and vanilla ice creams have been hiked. File photograph

The prices of popular chocolate and vanilla ice creams have been hiked. File photograph

Four variants of Aavin ice cream that have chocolate as the main component, will cost a few rupees more from Sunday, March 3, 2024, onwards.

The Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producer’s Federation Ltd. (Aavin) has increased the prices of the popular chocobar (65 ml) from ₹20 to ₹25; the vanilla ball (125ml) from ₹28 to ₹30; the classic vanilla cone (100 ml) from ₹30 to ₹35 and the classic chocolate cone (100 ml) from ₹30 to ₹35 each. 

Sources in Aavin said that the prices of cocoa had increased in the international market, leading to the commensurate hike in ice cream prices. “We could not absorb the hike and could not replace quality chocolate with anything else. In other products like chocolate milk we use milk power and a milk and chocolate compound. Vanilla prices too, have gone up,” explained the official. 

Retailer commissions for these ice creams have also been hiked so that retailers will see additional benefits, and the products will not get spoilt by lack of proper cold storage. 

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that it was not fair that ice cream prices have been hiked just before summer when demand is set to increase. A hike of ₹5 for 65 ml is a little too steep and it should be reconsidered, he said. “People buy Aavin because it is nominally priced and is of good quality; such hikes will only drive consumers towards food items that are not of good quality,” he said.

Chitra Devi, a resident of Perungudi, said that Aavin could perhaps offset this increase by giving offers on purchases to customers. “Children look forward to a summer vacation with ice creams and snacks. Sometimes we don’t get enough ice creams, flavoured milk and even buttermilk. The cooperative should ensure their availability,” she said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / dairy / prices

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.