ADVERTISEMENT

Milk being diverted from other districts to Chennai, says Dairy Minister

December 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Chennai

Strict action will be taken on retail and wholesale milk dealers if distribution is not done to all areas: Mano Thangaraj

The Hindu Bureau

Mano Thangaraj

Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said milk from other districts had been diverted for distribution to people in Chennai.

Almost 5 lakh litres of milk production was affected as Aavin’s Ambattur milk processing plants was inundated due to Cyclone Michaung. “Our plants in Sholinganallur and Madhavaram are working at full capacity to ensure that everyone gets milk,” he said. This quantity of milk would be sourced from other districts, he added.

He also assured the people that there was enough stock of milk and milk powder, and that officials and employees were working with the Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure milk reached the people in heavily waterlogged areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Strict action will be taken on retail and wholesale milk dealers if distribution is not done to all areas,” Mr. Thangaraj added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US