Milk being diverted from other districts to Chennai, says Dairy Minister

December 05, 2023

Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said milk from other districts had been diverted for distribution to people in Chennai.

Almost 5 lakh litres of milk production was affected as Aavin’s Ambattur milk processing plants was inundated due to Cyclone Michaung. “Our plants in Sholinganallur and Madhavaram are working at full capacity to ensure that everyone gets milk,” he said. This quantity of milk would be sourced from other districts, he added.

He also assured the people that there was enough stock of milk and milk powder, and that officials and employees were working with the Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure milk reached the people in heavily waterlogged areas.

“Strict action will be taken on retail and wholesale milk dealers if distribution is not done to all areas,” Mr. Thangaraj added.

