November 29, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

After some improvement, the health condition of DMDK founder Vijayakant has mildly deteriorated over the past 24 hours, requiring a small amount of pulmonary support, according to a medical bulletin issued by MIOT Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The hospital said doctors were confident he would make a full recovery. The possible length of his stay in the hospital is another 14 days.

Mr. Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital on November 18.

