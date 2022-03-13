Migration to new integrated terminal at Chennai airport to start next month

Staff given a walkthrough recently to acclimate themselves to the plan

The work at the airport’s new integrated terminal has resumed in full swing after being slowed down by the pandemic. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Staff given a walkthrough recently to acclimate themselves to the plan

International passengers may find themselves in the new integrated terminal by June as preparations to migrate operations is set to begin in April.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said initially, the airlines would gradually start shifting equipment after which other departments would follow suite. Staff of the airlines, the Customs and the Immigration Departments were given a walkthrough recently to acclimate themselves to the new terminal and the migration plans.

“The migration has to be completed within three months. The thing that needs meticulous planning is how operations are going to be shifted to the new terminal starting June. Since we are dealing with international operations first, each passenger will have a lot of baggage, and hence, staff have to acclimate themselves quickly to avoid inconveniencing travellers. Also, since it is a new terminal, there has to be adequate signage to guide passengers every step of the way,” an official said.

The integrated terminal, coming up at a cost of nearly ₹2,000 crore, is a critical development for the AAI as passengers have had several complaints about the existing terminal for many years over maintenance aspects.

A section of the new terminal will be opened solely for international operations, and the work is on at full steam after being slowed down owing to the pandemic. “A majority of the work is complete, and currently, the contractor is wrapping up the roofing and interior works. We are hoping to finish on time,” the official said.

From wavy roofs that bear resemblance of Bharatanatyam dancer’s pleats to kolam-like patterns over the ceilings, the interiors have been designed to give passenger’s a feel of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu.