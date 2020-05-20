Migrant workers rescued from Tiruvallur brick kiln sent home

CHENNAI

20 May 2020 15:39 IST

The workers had been assaulted by the owner when they had attempted to leave and walk back to their hometowns, and were later rescued by district officials

Over 350 migrant labourers who were rescued from a brick kiln in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday, after they were assaulted by the owner, boarded a train to Odisha on Wednesday afternoon.

The migrant workers, working in a brick kiln in Pudukuppam in Tiruvallur district, wanted to leave for their hometowns and had begun walking. But they were stopped and assaulted by their employer and his agents on Monday. The Vengal police have registered a case.

On Tuesday, the district administration rescued all of them. “Arrangements were made to help them travel to their hometown. On Wednesday afternoon, they boarded the Shramik special train from Tiruvallur to Rourkela.

A total of 1,464 passengers are on the train. All of them underwent thermal screening. “In the last one week more than 8,000 migrant workers have been sent to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand on six trains,” said an official.

Tiruvallur district administration officials claim that they have accommodated thousands of labourers in eight shelters in Ponneri, 13 in Gummidipoondi, seven in Tiruvallur, five in Poonamalee and three in Avadi.

“People from Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram are being sent to our district as we are making arrangements to send them back by train. We don’t have enough manpower to handle such crowds. Despite this, the district administration is coordinating with nodal officers for other States and making arrangements to send them home,” said an official.