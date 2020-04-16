Migrant workers provided rations

Several migrant workers at the Ambattur Industrial Estate were provided rations on Thursday.

The packs, consisting of rice, dal and oil, were distributed by the Inspectorate of Factories, in coordination with the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA).

Worst affected

A.N. Sujeesh, AIEMA president, said that the distribution was being done for the past three days. The AIEMA was roped in by the Inspectorate of Factories to coordinate the distribution among migrant workers, who have been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have distributed 3,200 packs to migrant labourers, working in the Ambattur and Padi industrial estates. This was based on a list sent by the industrial units. A few workers representing their units collected the rations. Most of them are housed in the neighbourhood of the industrial estate,” he said.

There are nearly 2,000 industrial units in the Ambattur industrial estate. The AIEMA has also provided rations to 1,500 migrant workers in temporary shelters and to those in need. “We are coordinating with officials of zone 7 of the Greater Chennai Corporation for the initiative and have contributed to their needs for four days, so far,” he said.

The AIEMA also plans to provide rations to about 500 workers in the estate who have come from other parts of the State such as Kanniyakumari and Salem, shortly, added Mr. Sujeesh.