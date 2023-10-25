Migrant workers attack police constable in Ambattur Industrial Estate

October 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Chennai

Inebriated migrant workers attacked a police constable when he tried to intervene in a clash between them near Ambattur on Monday night. The injured constable, Raghupathy, is attached to the Ambattur Industrial Estate police station. Late on Monday, a clash broke out between two groups of migrant workers in the locality after the Ayudha Puja celebrations. Upon being alerted, police personnel reached the spot. When Mr. Raghupathy tried to stop the clash, the migrant workers attacked him. He sustained injuries on his head. Other policemen too sustained minor injuries. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered.