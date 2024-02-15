ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker dies in wall collapse in Vadapalani

February 15, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was among those hired by a building contractor to renovate a house

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker from West Bengal died on Wednesday after a slab collapsed on him when he was working at a house in Vadapalani.

The police identified the victim as Sameem Seikh, 23, from West Bengal. He was among the migrant workers employed by Abishek, a building contractor, to renovate the house of P. Sriram, 40, of Anna Nagar, on Valliammai Street in Vadapalani. The migrant workers had been working on the house for the last three months.

On Wednesday afternoon, a slab collapsed on Sameem. He was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died without responding to treatment. The Vadapalani police have registered a case for causing death due to negligence.

