GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Migrant worker dies in wall collapse in Vadapalani

He was among those hired by a building contractor to renovate a house

February 15, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker from West Bengal died on Wednesday after a slab collapsed on him when he was working at a house in Vadapalani.

The police identified the victim as Sameem Seikh, 23, from West Bengal. He was among the migrant workers employed by Abishek, a building contractor, to renovate the house of P. Sriram, 40, of Anna Nagar, on Valliammai Street in Vadapalani. The migrant workers had been working on the house for the last three months.

On Wednesday afternoon, a slab collapsed on Sameem. He was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died without responding to treatment. The Vadapalani police have registered a case for causing death due to negligence.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.