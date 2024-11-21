Migrant worker dies in Saligramam

An 18-year-old youth employed at a restaurant in Saligramam was electrocuted on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Akash, a native of Nepal. He was working as a cleaner at a restaurant. On Tuesday night, while cleaning the place, his wet hands came in contact with a switch box socket, causing electric shock.

Later, other hotel workers found him lying unconscious and rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Virugambakkam police are investigating.

