Migrant worker dies in freak accident in IIT Madras campus

A 22-year-old worker from Odisha died after a scaffolding where he was standing suddenly collapsed and fell down from the third floor of a building in Indian Institute of Technology, Madras campus.

The deceased has been identified as Kanu Behra, 22, from Odisha.

He was standing in the scaffolding near the building and doing painting works on the third floor on Thursday evening when it collapsed. He was grievously injured and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On information, Kotturpuram police sent his body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.

