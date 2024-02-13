GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Migrant worker dies after scaffolding falls on him in Adambakkam

The Adambakkam police have registered a case

February 13, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old migrant worker died on Monday night after some scaffolding fell on him at a temple in Adambakkam. The police identified the victim as R. Hariram, a native of Uttar Pradesh who worked for a private company.

The Sri Uttara Guruvayurappan temple on Ram Nagar Second Main Road in Adambakkam was built 50 years ago and had since sunk below road level. The temple authorities decided to lift the entire structure and hired Mamchand House Uplifting Company. About 10 migrant workers from different States were hired for the job.

The police said that on Monday around 11.30 a.m., when Hariram was setting up the scaffolding, it fell on him. He suffered injuries on the head and chest. Other workers rushed Hariram to the Government Chromepet Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment at night. The Adambakkam police have registered a case.

