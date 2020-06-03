Migrant worker delivers baby en route to Uttar Pradesh from Chennai

CHENNAI

03 June 2020 13:14 IST

The baby boy was safely delivered at Itarsi Railway Hospital, and volunteers are now helping the couple with food and a place to stay, until they can reach their hometown

Co-passengers on board a Shramik special train bound from Chennai to Uttar Pradesh, heaved a sigh of relief after Prabha Ashok, in her early twenties, delivered a baby boy safely on May 27 at Itarsi Railway Hospital, in Madhya Pradesh. The birth of the healthy boy was seen as a sign of hope in troubled times.

The couple, Prabha and Ashok, from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh were working in a small company in Chennai. They already have a two-year old daughter. “We coordinated with the Ambattur Estate police and put them on a train on May 26,” said Radhika Rammohanan, who has been co-ordinating with volunteers.

Advertising

Advertising

The volunteers who helped them board the train were worried about the health condition of Prabha and, a volunteer, Srinidhi Govindarajan transferred some money to the account of Vijay, a migrant worker who was accompanying the couple.

Now a group of volunteers, the Chennai Migrant Task Force, is co-ordinating with good Samaritans in Itarsi to help provide nutritious food to the mother and child and a place to stay till they are able to continue their journey to their hometown.

The volunteers have been helping around 5,000 migrant workers, through their remote support group, all along their journey to their hometowns.

On May 27, Prabha developed labour pains and the TTE co-ordinated with the Railway Police and admitted them to the Itarsi railway hospital.

“She delivered a baby boy and a volunteer who has been nurturing the baby in the hospital has named him Sooraj,” said Bama Govindarajan, who worked as a teacher in Delhi Public School, Korba, in Chattisgarh and has been helping the couple.

Ms. Radhika posted about this couple on social media and tagged Ms. Bama. “Seeing this my student, Amardeep Singh, who is in Sonbhadra, has offered to help the couple,” added Ms. Bama.

The volunteers will also be following up on the condition of the couple. “We are helping them get the birth certificate and essential goods for a sustainable living,” added Ms. Bama.

The volunteers in Chennai, who had collected the bank account and contact details of the migrant workers, are also following up on their conditions. “We are planning to transfer a small amount of money in the coming days,” said Ms. Radhika.