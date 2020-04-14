Migrant labourer held for murder

With the help of CCTV footage, the Ambattur police have unravelled the mystery behind death of a 60-year-old man and nabbed a migrant labourer who had stoned him to death.

A patrolling team on Monday morning found a senior citizen struggling for life on Vellalar Street. The person, identified as Krishnamurthy, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A blood stained stone was recovered from the scene of occurrence. After scrutiny of CCTV footage, police found that that he was stoned to death by a youth. The suspect Rafiful Islam, 24, was a migrant labourer. He was arrested by police.

Police said that the suspect was working with his friends in Ambattur Estate. As there was lockdown, he used to sleep on the pavement along the roadside. On the day of occurrence, the deceased Krishnamurthy chased away stray dogs by hurling stones. One of the stones hurled by him hit Rafiful who was asleep. In a fit of rage, he took the stones and attacked Krishnamurthy repeatedly resulting in his death later, the police said.