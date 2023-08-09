HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Migrant labourer held for beating man to death

August 09, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant labourer has been arrested for beating to death a 53-year-old man over a dispute in using the latter’s mosquito net. The police identified the victim as Ayyamperumal, of Thiruvottriyur, who was a fruit vendor. On August 5, he had left to the fruit market in Koyambedu and failed to return home. He was found dead near a godown on August 7.

Initially, it was believed that Ayyamperumal died due to alcohol poisoning. However, further investigation revealed that one of his ribs was broken, indicating that he was murdered. The police interrogated the labourers who worked in the nearby godown and arrested Anil Jha, 45, for allegedly being involved in the murder.

Further investigation revealed that Ayyamperumal did not go to the market on August 5 and slept in a mini-lorry. He had taken Anil’s mosquito net without permission and used it as a blanket. Angered over this, Anil confronted Ayyamperumal and beat him to death.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.