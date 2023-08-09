August 09, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A migrant labourer has been arrested for beating to death a 53-year-old man over a dispute in using the latter’s mosquito net. The police identified the victim as Ayyamperumal, of Thiruvottriyur, who was a fruit vendor. On August 5, he had left to the fruit market in Koyambedu and failed to return home. He was found dead near a godown on August 7.

Initially, it was believed that Ayyamperumal died due to alcohol poisoning. However, further investigation revealed that one of his ribs was broken, indicating that he was murdered. The police interrogated the labourers who worked in the nearby godown and arrested Anil Jha, 45, for allegedly being involved in the murder.

Further investigation revealed that Ayyamperumal did not go to the market on August 5 and slept in a mini-lorry. He had taken Anil’s mosquito net without permission and used it as a blanket. Angered over this, Anil confronted Ayyamperumal and beat him to death.