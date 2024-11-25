 />

Migrant labourer from Rajasthan killed after being hit by MTC bus in Thirumangalam

Published - November 25, 2024 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old migrant labourer was killed and the other person riding pillion in a two-wheeler was grievously injured after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport corporation bus on Sunday. The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

City Traffic police said Nirmal Kumar and Praveen Kumar, who were natives of Rajasthan were proceeding in a two-wheeler towards Anna Nagar. As Nirmal Kumar who was riding the two-wheeler was at the Thirumangalam Traffic junction, an MTC bus proceeding from Madhavaram to Koyambedu hit the left side of the two-wheeler while trying to overtake the vehicle. Both the persons in the two-wheeler were thrown off. One of them Nirmal Kumar died on the spot. The other sustained injuries on his head and legs. He was taken to Government Kilpauk medical college Hospital for treatment.

