Midnight protests as power outages loom

Complaining of frequent power cuts and erratic supply over the past few days, residents of the Ambattur, Avadi, Ennore, and Manali localities in Chennai resorted to protests at midnight. They laid siege to Tangedco offices at several places in the city.

For the past 15 days, residents have been facing prolonged outages at night and power cuts thrice in the daytime, in Ambattur and surrounding areas like Korattur, Kallikuppam, Madhanankuppam, Gandhi Nagar, and Thirumalai Priya Nagar.

The erratic power supply, characterised by sudden disruptions both during the day and night, has left residents grappling with the sweltering heat. Further, high voltage supply in certain places posed risk to electric equipment.

Irked over this, a large number of residents had gathered at the Tangedco offices in Ayapakkam and Avadi. They had a heated exchange of words with the staff members and demanded immediate restoration of power and uninterrupted supply.

“We are facing frequent power cuts. At night, we were unable to reach out to the consumer call centre (Minnagam) or the Tangedco office in our area. Even after complaints are made in person, they [officials] refuse to come and attend to the faults immediately,” said a resident.

Similarly, residents of Nehru Nagar, Ennore, resorted to protest on Katthivakkam High Road demanding uninterrupted power supply, affecting traffic flow. They dispersed following assurance from the officials concerned.

Residents were seen gathered at night at the Tangedco offices in Guduvanchery and a few places in the southern areas of Chennai.