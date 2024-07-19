ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft outage: Flight services affected at Chennai airport

Updated - July 19, 2024 04:26 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

As a result of the Microsoft outage, most of the systems from check-in till boarding were disrupted at the airport and passengers were issued manual boarding passes. 

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: AFP

Flights at Chennai airport too were affected due to the Microsoft global outage that occurred in the morning on Friday, July 19, 2024. As a result, most of the systems from check-in till boarding were disrupted at the airport and passengers were issued manual boarding passes. 

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, from 11.30 a.m. onwards the issue began at the airport and after that, the flights of airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa have been affected. “Similar to what is happening in the other airports, at check-in, airline staff are giving out manual boarding passes and at the boarding point too, they are manually checking the passes. We hope the technical issue gets resolved soon,” an official said. 

