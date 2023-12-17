ADVERTISEMENT

Michaung teaches a lesson from a ‘classroom’ in Chetpet

December 17, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

A point reiterated by Michaung is that when trees are planned, they need to be planned in a manner they would avoid the brick and mortar that would arrive on the scene in the future. At the Greater Chennai Corporation park that sits where Mayor Ramanathan Salai intersects with Dr. Santosham Road in Chetpet, two massive trees were uprooted by Michaung, the “unreliable earth” under their “feet” conspiring with the cyclone. These trees were standing on the walkway, as is evident from these images from December 14. Trees that stand on earth continue to do so, at the park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US