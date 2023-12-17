GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Michaung teaches a lesson from a ‘classroom’ in Chetpet

December 17, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

A point reiterated by Michaung is that when trees are planned, they need to be planned in a manner they would avoid the brick and mortar that would arrive on the scene in the future. At the Greater Chennai Corporation park that sits where Mayor Ramanathan Salai intersects with Dr. Santosham Road in Chetpet, two massive trees were uprooted by Michaung, the “unreliable earth” under their “feet” conspiring with the cyclone. These trees were standing on the walkway, as is evident from these images from December 14. Trees that stand on earth continue to do so, at the park.

