Michael Gardens RWA sinks 22 rainwater harvesting wells

10 October 2020 12:04 IST

Residents of Michael Gardens in Ramapuram have a reason to believe that the groundwater level in their colony would improve from this year’s north-east monsoon — the Michael Gardens Residents Welfare Association has sunk 22 rainwater harvesting wells in the streets across the neighbourhood.

K.M. Jalanghar, the Association president, says, “We are taking conscious efforts to save rainwater because the groundwater level in our colony has dipped significantly. Until 15 years ago, groundwater was available in the 10ft to 15 ft range. Now, it has gone down to the 60 ft to 70 ft. range. The Association has spent around Rs. 1 lakh for sinking these rainwater harvesting wells.”

