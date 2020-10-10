Michael Gardens RWA sinks 22 rainwater harvesting wells

Residents of Michael Gardens in Ramapuram have a reason to believe that the groundwater level in their colony would improve from this year’s north-east monsoon — the Michael Gardens Residents Welfare Association has sunk 22 rainwater harvesting wells in the streets across the neighbourhood.
K.M. Jalanghar, the Association president, says, “We are taking conscious efforts to save rainwater because the groundwater level in our colony has dipped significantly. Until 15 years ago, groundwater was available in the 10ft to 15 ft range. Now, it has gone down to the 60 ft to 70 ft. range. The Association has spent around Rs. 1 lakh for sinking these rainwater harvesting wells.”
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath