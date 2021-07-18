M.G.R. University celebrates varsity day

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 01:31 IST

Toppers honoured with medals

Toppers in various subjects were honoured with medals and certificates during the University Day celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University on Saturday. A total of 125 medical students received the medals from Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The student awards were instituted by various trusts, according to a release.

They were distributed to 40 male and 85 female students.

A total of 76 gold and 21 silver medals, instituted by the trusts, were distributed. As many as 49 silver medals and 39 certificates were instituted by the university.

Senior university officials participated, with the Vice-Chancellor delivering the welcome address.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Special Officer B. Senthil Kumar were also present.