MGR statue damaged in Tirupattur

January 03, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Police said around 10 a.m locals noticed the left arm of the MGR statue, which was in a standing posture, was damaged.

The Hindu Bureau

Mild tension prevailed in Jadayanur village near Tirupattur on Tuesday, after AIADMK cadre blocked the Tirupattur - Alangayam Main Road following the damage to the statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran located near the bus stop in the village. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mild tension prevailed in Jadayanur village near Tirupattur on Tuesday, after AIADMK cadre blocked the Tirupattur - Alangayam Main Road following the damage to the statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran located near the bus stop in the village.

Police said around 10 a.m locals noticed the left arm of the MGR statue, which was in a standing posture, was damaged. As news spread, AIADMK cadres gathered and blocked the key stretch demanding immediate arrest and action against those who damaged the statue.

Kurisilapattu police arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the agitated partymen. The police promised action against the miscreants after which the cadres dispersed. Traffic on the route was affected for more than an hour, police said.

