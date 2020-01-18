MGM nurses preterm twins to health

A city-based hospital has ensured the ‘intact survival’ of extreme preterm twins born in 25 weeks of pregnancy.

‘Intact survival’ refers to neonatal survival without any serious morbidities.

A statement issued by the MGM Hospital said the twin girls, who weighed just 840g and 600g at birth, were treated at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 85 days. The care included ventilator support for breathing, surfactant therapy to enable adequate lung expansion, inotropes to support heart and blood circulation, and nutrition through intravenous route.

N. Chandra Kumar, senior consultant, said that the twins attained the weight of 1.65kg and 1.43kg, respectively, after treatment. “They do not have any major morbidities. This is what we call intact survival, which is the right of every baby, including preterm babies,” he said.