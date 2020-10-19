MGM Healthcare’s super speciality centre for women inaugurated

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 02:42 IST

MGM Healthcare launches facility with dedicated operating suites, neonatal ICU

MGM Healthcare has launched a super speciality facility ‘Varam’, exclusively for women.

It will offer services for women of all ages, including in the area of adolescent health, gynaecological health, obstetric services and menopausal and gynaec oncology.

Urjitha Rajagopalan, director of MGM Healthcare, said Varam aimed to eliminate the ever increasing complexities in providing healthcare to women. “Our endeavour is that Varam will be a one-stop centre that will deliver quality care with empathy, expertise and excellence,” she said.

The facility, housed in the sixth floor of the hospital in Aminjikarai, was inaugurated by actors Jyothika and Suriya.

The team of senior consultants includes obstetricians/gynaecologists A. Jaishree Gajaraj and R. Dakshayani, and breast oncology and oncoplasty consultant S. Veda Padma Priya. Some of the proposals include starting a cancer screening camp for women.

Hospital authorities said experts in the field of foetal medicine and neonatology, besides gynaec oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, will be assisted by world class medical equipment, dedicated operating suites, high dependency units and a level 3 neonatal intensive care unit.