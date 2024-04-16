MGM healthcare Malar Adyar launches emergency services

April 16, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

MGM Healthcare Malar Adyar, a multispecialty quaternary care hospital, launched its emergency care unit to provide advanced trauma care in the city on Monday. With expanded capacity, the unit can accommodate a higher volume of patients and reduce waiting time.

Advanced CT machines have been integrated to facilitate early detection of strokes. Velachery MLA J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana inaugurated the facility in the presence of Prasanth Rajagopalan, Urjitha Rajagopalan, MGM Healthcare’s directors, said a press release.