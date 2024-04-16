GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MGM healthcare Malar Adyar launches emergency services

April 16, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Healthcare Malar Adyar, a multispecialty quaternary care hospital, launched its emergency care unit to provide advanced trauma care in the city on Monday. With expanded capacity, the unit can accommodate a higher volume of patients and reduce waiting time.

Advanced CT machines have been integrated to facilitate early detection of strokes. Velachery MLA J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana inaugurated the facility in the presence of Prasanth Rajagopalan, Urjitha Rajagopalan, MGM Healthcare’s directors, said a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.