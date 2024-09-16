ADVERTISEMENT

MGM Healthcare launches dedicated centre for IVF services

Updated - September 16, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Healthcare launches In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MGM Healthcare has announced the launch of its cutting-edge In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services. 

The newly established ‘Varam IVF centre’ at MGM Healthcare aims to provide advanced fertility treatments and personalised care, bringing together specialists with state-of-the-art technology and extensive ancillary services all under one roof, a press release from the hospital said. Varam IVF’s services, include ovarian stimulation, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. Additionally, they provide cryopreservation, laser-assisted hatching, and pre-implantation genetic testing to support a variety of fertility needs, the release added.

“As more and more couples choose assisted reproductive technologies like IVF, conversations around infertility have become more open. Seeking treatment for infertility is no longer a taboo but rather a courageous step towards fulfilling the dream of parenthood,” Urjitha Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said.

Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare; Dakshayani D., Director, Varam IVF, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Fertility Specialist were present at the inauguration.

